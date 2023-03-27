Mountain Mike's Announces Expansion in Las Vegas

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced expansion plans for the greater Las Vegas area. A recently inked development deal will bring five new Mountain Mike’s locations to greater Las Vegas by 2027. It was signed by longtime Mountain Mike’s franchisees Dalvir Janjua, Kamaljit Singh and Manpreet Rai, who currently own and operate two Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants in Reno and another location in Stockton, California. The first of the new Las Vegas deal restaurants is slated to open by early 2024.

“As America’s love affair with pizza continues to grow, we’re excited to give Las Vegas-area residents and visitors a taste of ‘Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!’ while continuing our expansion throughout the Western United States,” says Jim Metevier, President and Chief Operating Officer at Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “The communities throughout Las Vegas and the surrounding area are teeming with passionate diners who appreciate amazing menus, and we’re proud to be bringing our legendary crispy, curly pepperoni and Mountain-sized pizzas to them.”

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. The menu also features bone-in chicken wings, Mountain Fries, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, desserts, and a selection of beer and wine. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value.

With nearly 270 units in operation, including eight new restaurants that opened last year throughout the Western U.S. beyond the brand’s home state of California, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is primed to continue expansion throughout Nevada and elsewhere by extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolios with a popular family pizza concept that continues to show measurable success. In 2022, systemwide average unit volume (AUV) reached $1.1 million, a figure that represents a nearly 40% increase over the past four years. Moreover, the brand’s top 10% reached an AUV in 2022 of $1.9 million, while the top 25% of locations reached $1.6 million. According to FRANdata, franchise research and advisory firm, Mountain Mike's Pizza franchise system's 2022 FUND Score of 915 increased by 30 points from last year and is the top score among all evaluated food brands, and places them in the top 1% of all franchise systems. A brand's FUND score demonstrates to franchise lenders a franchise's ability to offer their franchisees one of the strongest performances in the franchise industry while providing the financing support necessary to be successful in a highly competitive and volatile environment