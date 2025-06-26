Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is welcoming summer in a bold and flavorful way with the launch of its limited-time Aloha Summer menu. Available throughout July and August at all locations nationwide, the tropical-inspired lineup features the all-new Zesty Aloha Pizza with Mango alongside the fan-favorite Zesty Aloha Wings. Balancing bold, sweet and spicy tastes, the Aloha Summer menu brings a hefty dose of flavor audacity and island flair to Mountain Mike’s signature offerings just in time for every summer celebration.

“Mountain Mike’s is always exploring new ways to deliver bold, memorable experiences that surprise and delight our guests, while satisfying their tastes for adventurous flavor profiles, and our new Aloha Summer menu delivers!” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “The new Zesty Aloha Pizza with Mango is our boldest twist yet, combining juicy mango with our signature toppings in a daring way. It’s craveable, its unexpected, and it’s a delicious reflection of our relentless drive for quality and innovation.”

The Zesty Aloha Pizza with Mango is a vibrant fusion of sweet and savory flavors, topped with juicy mango, tender ham, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, red onion and diced tomato, piled atop Mountain Mike’s signature Zesty Aloha sauce. Finished with a sprinkle of fresh green onion and baked to golden perfection, this limited-time summer pizza boldly delivers flavor and originality in every bite. Complementing the Zesty Aloha Pizza and adding even more island vibes to its seasonal menu, the Zesty Aloha Wings combine authentic Polynesian sweet chili peppers with garlic for a mouthwatering balance of sweet heat and tang. Like all Mountain Mike’s wings, they’re oven-roasted—not fried—for a flavorful, crispy finish. Guests can choose from bone-in or boneless options to match their cravings.

To celebrate the tropical-inspired menu, Mountain Mike’s is offering one lucky Mountain Rewards® App member a dream trip for two to Hawaii! All existing app members are automatically entered into the brand’s Aloha Summer Sweepstakes with no purchase necessary. The winner will be announced on September 2, 2025.

“The Aloha Summer Sweepstakes is an exciting way to help activate our new summer menu, deepen engagement with our valued Mountain Rewards members and drive sustained guest loyalty,” said DeNembo. “Whether it’s the chance to enjoy a bold and unexpected topping like mango on pizza, or an opportunity to win a dream trip to Hawaii, we’re giving guests more reasons to engage with Mountain Mike’s Pizza all summer long and experience the zest that always fuels our brand marketing campaigns.”

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.