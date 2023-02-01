    Mountain Mike's Brings Back Heart-Shaped Pizzas

    Industry News | February 1, 2023
    Mountain Mike's heart-shaped pizza.
    Mountain Mike's
    The heart-shaped pizza first debuted in 2019.

    Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is delivering love at first bite with the highly anticipated return of the brand’s beloved heart-shaped pizzas. Available now for the entire month, the heart-shaped pizza is the best way to share the love with family and friends on Valentine’s Day – or any day throughout February. 

    “It wouldn’t be February without Mountain Mike’s heart-shaped pizza, and we’re so excited to bring this fan-favorite menu item back for the fourth year in a row,” says Carol DeNembo, Vice President of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Since we debuted heart-shaped pizza in 2019, our passionate guests have continued to show their affection for this much-anticipated tradition, and we’re thrilled to show them the love once again. For new guests who have yet to experience heart-shaped pizza, we know it will be love at first bite.” 

    The heart-shaped pizzas are available this year at each of Mountain Mike’s nearly 270 locations from February 1 to February 28. Oven-baked with lots of love and handmade to order, the heart-shaped pizza comes cut or uncut, topped with one topping of your choice, and is available at the same price as a large, one-topping pizza, which can be enjoyed via carryout, delivery, and dine-in. The recommended topping for the heart-shaped pizza is Mountain Mike’s legendary, crispy curly pepperoni, but guests may select whatever toppings they love most. Clearly, love is in the air this month at Mountain Mike’s Pizza!

