Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is well-positioned to maintain significant brand momentum as a new year begins after ending 2024 with a record number of new restaurant openings. In all, Mountain Mike’s opened 21 locations nationwide last year, the highest annual total in company history, including new market entries in Texas, Colorado, and Washington State. Brand growth also reached new heights thanks to robust expansion activities from coast-to-coast, highlighted by a 10-unit development deal in Florida. As more new guests are introduced to the popular legacy brand, Mountain Mike’s continues to firmly establish itself as a national player and powerhouse brand in the ultra-competitive pizza industry.

“Last year, we accelerated growth in new and existing markets and introduced our concept to many more territories across the country, including the East Coast, further cementing our status as a national pizza brand and making 2024 truly transformative,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As we launch into 2025, we’ll proudly ride the momentum wave and leverage the unwavering dedication of our exceptional guests, franchise partners and support center team to propel Mountain Mike’s to even greater heights.”

Throughout 2024, Mountain Mike’s added more than 40 units to the pipeline, bringing its thriving development total to nearly 140 restaurants. Along with the impressive 10-unit Florida deal that will introduce the brand to the East Coast, Mountain Mike’s inked agreements to open multiple restaurants in other new states, including Wisconsin (6 locations), Washington (4), Oklahoma (3) and Arkansas (3). Restaurant expansion in new states was complemented by exciting development activities in existing states. 2024 development agreements will add 14 new locations to the brand footprint in Texas and three new locations will land in Oregon.

The momentum created by last year’s development push, plus the opening of nearly two-dozen new locations in 2024, paved the way for a significant early-year milestone for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. The brand kicked off 2025 by celebrating the opening of its 300th restaurant and expects to smash its own annual record by opening more than 35 locations in 2025. Mountain Mike’s is on pace to surpass 400 restaurants by the end of 2026 – a 120% increase in total locations since current owners Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme acquired the brand in 2017 and began the climb to transform Mountain Mike’s into one of the fastest-growing pizza franchises in the country.

“Exceeding the $300 million sales milestone to end 2024, reaching over 300 restaurants to begin 2025 and expanding Mountain Mike’s Pizza within several new states underscores the strength of our brand and the confidence our franchise partners have in the Mountain Mike’s Pizza concept,” said Chris Britt, co-Owner and co-Chairman of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As growth accelerates and we and push toward 400 restaurants and beyond with strategic development in key markets, we’re extremely proud to continue delivering innovative marketing initiatives that engage guests, strengthen brand loyalty and fuel continued success.”

For its countless 2024 successes, Mountain Mike’s was lauded with widespread industry recognition that included prestigious rankings and multiple accolades that highlighted the brand’s continued growth and excellence. With an industry-leading 915 points and the highest score in the Food Category, Mountain Mike’s claimed FRANdata’s 2024 TopScore FUND Award, recognizing the brand’s outstanding support for franchisee financing and growth. The brand also secured the #2 spot among Pizza Marketplace’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers, while CEO Jim Metevier was named a top-three executive. Other notable 2024 rankings include a debut as the #2 fastest-growing pizza chain by Eat This, Not That. Mountain Mike’s kicked off 2025 by securing the #89 position on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List, reaching the prestigious top 100 for the third consecutive year.

“Our consistent climb in the industry’s most respected rankings supports a powerful narrative about our brand strength, franchisee performance and strategic execution across an array of business endeavors,” added Ed St. Geme, co-Owner and co-Chairman of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Ranking among the fastest-growing chains signals that our growth trajectory remains strong – even as we continue to ascend.”

In addition to these successes, Mountain Mike’s Pizza delivered an exceptional year full of menu innovations and strategic promotions that elevated sales. 2024 saw the introduction of many exciting new products, including the All-American Cheeseburger Pizza, Apple of My Pie Dessert Pizza, Spicy Himalayan Pizza and Jalapeño Not-Knots – a standout success that drove a 43% increase in transactions and boosted the sides category by 6% during the nine-week promotion. Mountain Mike’s also delighted guests with three globally inspired wing flavors: Sticky Kogi, Kickin’ Korean BBQ and Zesty Aloha.

Notable promotions, such as the $9.99 Lunch Buffet LTO, fueled a nearly 20% boost in buffet sales and a double-digit increase in the salad category with the launch of Create-Your-Own Salads. Seasonal offerings like the always-popular Heart-Shaped Pizzas satisfied hungry Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day appetites and fueled guest enthusiasm, resulting in nearly 40,000 sold. On March 14, National Pi Day delivered more impressive results, boosting same-store sales more than 25% and reinforcing Mountain Mike’s ability to capitalize on timely, engaging promotions. The brand’s imaginative Taste for Adventure campaign generated record-breaking performance, with wings achieving the highest sales for the year and Spicy Himalayan ranking as the third best-performing LTO pizza. Mountain Mike’s also significantly enhanced guest engagement with a loyalty program transition to Punchh, leading to a 450% surge in new members, a 55% retention rate and a doubling of the engagement rate.

The robust mix of new menu items, clever culinary marketing initiatives and a strengthened loyalty platform fueled Mountain Mike’s climb to new heights in 2024 and helped set the stage for continued momentum in 2025. However, the multidimensional brand also excelled last year across the sports landscape, reinforcing one of the pillars on which it was founded.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza debuted several new sports activations and leveraged ongoing partnerships with iconic teams to drive even more fan engagement in 2024. Celebrating its seventh consecutive season as the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, Mountain Mike’s “Kick it to Win” sweepstakes captured fan imagination for a fourth straight year, and the “When the 49ers Win, You Win” promotion achieved an impressive 80% engagement rate, reinforcing the brand’s affinity among the passionate 49ers fanbase. Mountain Mike’s also extended the football partnership through 2028.

With the Sacramento Kings, the brand’s “Miss Twice, Get a Slice” promotion captivated fans and resulted in a 67% engagement rate, while the Courtside Class initiative underscored Mountain Mike’s history of investment in and commitment to local communities. The partnership with the Kings was extended through 2028 as well.

For the third consecutive season in partnership with the Los Angeles Angels, Mountain Mike’s launched the Shutout Challenge, served as the presenting sponsor of the Angels Rally Camps and experienced a 60% engagement rate. Each Mountain Mike’s Pizza sports partnership uniquely reflected an enduring commitment to blending brand visibility with community enrichment to build more meaningful connections with sports fans and families alike.

With 300 units in operation across nine states and counting, Mountain Mike’s is primed to continue expansion throughout the U.S. by extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolios with a popular family pizza concept.