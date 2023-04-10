Mountain Mike's Comes to Herber City, Utah

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its Heber City location is now open for business, marking the brand’s fifth location in Utah. The new restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchisees and Heber City family: David Hill, daughter Sarah LaNotte, and sons-in-law Anthony LaNotte and Zachary Smith. Located on South Street in downtown Heber City, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“As a Heber City family, we are so proud to bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to this community where our friends and neighbors can enjoy the restaurant for years to come, especially since we first fell in love with Mountain Mike’s Pizza for the food and the family-friendly environment that encourages togetherness on any occasion,” says David Hill. “We know guests will love the brand’s high-quality menu, headlined by amazing pizza, plus the welcoming atmosphere and memories created when friends and families get together to enjoy America’s favorite food.”

The spacious 3,500 square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Heber City features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring eight big-screen televisions, the Heber City restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes a spacious party room, all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, kids’ arcade and complimentary WiFi. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Heber City, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.