Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is proud to open in Fulshear, Texas, marking the brand’s second location in Greater Houston and 10th in the state. The location is owned and operated by Fort Bend County husband-and-wife duo and first-time Mountain Mike’s franchisees Ajay Gorde and Karina Rodriguez, who will further expand the Mountain Mike’s brand with two forthcoming locations in The Woodlands and Tomball, Texas. The new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Houston-area locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“Mountain Mike’s Pizza is committed to delivering exceptional experiences and quality food, and we’re confident that whether guests choose to dine-in, carryout or order delivery, the brand will quickly become a beloved part of the Fulshear community,” said Gorde. “As parents, we understand the importance of having a safe and welcoming space where kids can enjoy great food and create lasting memories with their friends, sports teams and more, and we’re proud to offer that to Fulshear families.”

The spacious 2,900-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Fulshear features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting eight big-screen televisions, the restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The Fulshear restaurant also includes a weekday all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet, kids’ arcade with five games, free Wi-Fi and a patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Fulshear, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.

The new Fulshear Mountain Mike’s is located at 27117 Fulshear Bend Drive, Suite 300, and can be reached by (832) 536-0100. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.