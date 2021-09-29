Mountain Mike's Debuts First Brea, California, Restaurant

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its first Brea, Calif., location is now open for business. The new restaurant in Northern Orange County is owned by franchisee Raj Lehl, who also owns and operates a Mountain Mike’s Pizza 30 miles to the south in Lake Forest. A dedicated franchisee and passionate Mountain Mike’s brand ambassador, Lehl anticipates opening future restaurants in Orange, Anaheim and elsewhere throughout Southern California. Located in the Brea Union Plaza near Home Depot, the new Brea Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Orange County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“It’s exciting and rewarding to help expand Mountain Mike’s throughout Orange County, which has become a focal point for the brand due in large part to the region’s strong sense of community and emphasis on family values,” said Lehl. “While we got our start up north, our Southern California guests have been embracing Mountain Mike’s Pizza, and we’re thrilled to now be serving our legendary mountain-sized pizzas and crispy, curly mini pepperonis to the vibrant Brea community.”

The 2,000-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Brea features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans this fall as football season kicks off. Featuring 10 big-screen televisions (7 indoor and 3 outdoor), the Brea location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. Ideal for dining alfresco, the location offers a large patio that can accommodate two-dozen restaurant-goers, and it also features a seated bar counter and kids play area. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Brea, making it an ideal spot for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.