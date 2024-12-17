Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is now open in Colorado Springs, marking the brand’s first El Paso County location and second in Colorado. The Pikes Peak-area restaurant joins an existing location in Parker, which opened in 2023. The Colorado Springs Mountain Mike’s Pizza is owned and operated by local husband-and-wife duo Isaac and Allie Brandon, who have exclusive rights to develop at least two additional Mountain Mike’s locations in Colorado Springs. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests throughout the Western U.S. with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!,” and is rapidly expanding into new markets across the country. Colorado Springs locals and visitors alike can now enjoy the brand’s signature pizzas, including the aptly named Pikes Peak pizza, at the new Mountain Mike’s, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“We are proud to introduce Mountain Mike’s Pizza to our Colorado Springs neighbors, and we are confident they will find it to be a welcoming spot for family gatherings, game days and everything in between,” said Isaac Brandon. “Opening in our own backyard offers us a meaningful way to further engrain ourselves in our community, from serving up handcrafted pizzas to actively engaging with and giving back to local groups, and we are ecstatic at the opportunity to make Mountain Mike’s a true neighborhood staple.”

The spacious 3,200-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Colorado Springs features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting nine big-screen televisions, the Colorado Springs restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The Colorado Springs restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade games and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Colorado Springs, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Colorado Springs Mountain Mike’s is located at 123 Spectrum Loop, Suite 130, and can be reached by (719) 490-4300. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.