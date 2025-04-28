Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is spicing things up with the debut of its limited-time Pizza de Mayo menu. The festive lineup features the all-new Fiesta Taco Pizza and indulgent Chocolate Mini Churrs, alongside the return of the fan-favorite fiery, cheesy Jalapeño Not-Knots. Available May 1 through June 30 at all Mountain Mike’s locations nationwide, the Pizza de Mayo menu delivers an array of Mexican-inspired tastes that feature a flavor fiesta of savory, sweet and spicy twists on beloved Mountain Mike’s menu offerings.

“Pizza de Mayo is more than a campaign—it’s a celebration of everything our fans love about Mountain Mike’s Pizza: bold flavor, creative twists and mouthwatering quality,” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “We’re all about delivering unforgettable pizza experiences, and this lineup does just that. The crave-worthy Fiesta Taco Pizza, the sweet and shareable Chocolate Mini Churrs and the fiery, flavor-packed Jalapeño Not-Knots are here to surprise, delight and give everyone—whether they’re long-time fans or first-time visitors—another delicious reason to say ‘¡Hola!’ to Mountain Mike’s.”

Mountain Mike’s new, limited-time Fiesta Taco Pizza deliciously brings together two fan favorites: tacos and pizza. Built on the brand’s signature fresh-made dough, the Fiesta Taco Pizza features taco-seasoned beef, black olives and onions over a flavorful jalapeño-cheese-tomatillo serrano sauce, then topped with fresh diced tomatoes and green onions for a vibrant, taco-inspired finish. Pizza de Mayo also marks the debut of Chocolate Mini Churrs, a decadent spin on the brand’s popular Mini Churrs. These bite-sized churros are filled with rich hazelnut-cacao cream and dusted with cinnamon and brown sugar, offering a sweet finish to the flavor-packed lineup, as well as the ability to add the brand’s Crème Anglaise dipping sauce for an extra sweet chef’s kiss. For Mountain Mike’s guests craving heat, the return of the Jalapeño Not-Knots adds plenty of spice to the adored Not-Knots line. Made with Mountain Mike’s signature dough, the cheesy, pull-apart knots are loaded with jalapeños, creamy garlic sauce and melted cheese—an irresistible sidekick for anyone who likes it hot.

Complementing the limited-time Pizza de Mayo menu, Mountain Mike’s is offering exclusive Modelo Especial Drink Specials for dine-in guests only – just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday and every other fiesta. Available May 1 through June 30, dine-in guests can choose from three festive bundles:

Uno: $5 Off a Small Fiesta Taco Pizza, Jalapeño Not-Knots and a pint of Modelo Especial

Dos: $10 Off a Medium Fiesta Taco Pizza, Jalapeño Not-Knots, Chocolate Mini Churrs and two pints of Modelo Especial

Tres: $15 Off a Large Fiesta Taco Pizza, Jalapeño Not-Knots, Chocolate Mini Churrs and a pitcher of Modelo Especial

“Our dine-in deals, featuring Modelo Especial, deliver more than just flavor—they offer real value at a time when guests are looking for fun, affordable dining experiences. By pairing unique limited-time offerings with compelling on-premise exclusives, we’re continuing to drive traffic, enhance guest satisfaction and reinforce our reputation for craveable and memorable moments that go beyond the everyday,” added DeNembo.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.