Mountain Mike's to Enter Texas By End of the Year

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, one of the nation’s leading family-style pizza chains for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its first ever restaurant in Texas will open in Lewisville before the end of the year. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades. Owned and operated by Steve and Adam Zeigler of Zeigler & Son, LLC, which also owns eight Jersey Mike’s franchises throughout the state, the Mountain Mike’s Lewisville opening will be the first of their three-store agreement and marks the first of many Texas locations to come – with several expected to open in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region within the next 12 months.

“We are beyond excited to introduce the state of Texas to Mountain Mike’s Pizza and the quality food and customer experience this chain prioritizes; my family could not be prouder to be in partnership with this tremendous brand,” says Steve Zeigler. “When looking to expand our franchise portfolio, Mountain Mike’s stood out because of its family-first values, top-notch pizza and unique selling points that you just can’t find anywhere else, like its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni and 20-inch mountain-sized pizzas. Recognizing that North Texas lacked a family-style pizza concept that caters to families, sports fans and celebratory occasions, we’re confident Mountain Mike’s will be a big hit in Texas, starting with Lewisville!”

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. The menu also features bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, desserts, and a selection of beer and wine. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value.

“As our expansion continues to deliver an unmatched pizza experience to guests in new states, we’re thrilled to partner with Steve and Adam Zeigler as they introduce the signature Mountain Mike’s experience to Texas locals and launch our expansion into the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area,” says Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Families throughout the West have enjoyed Mountain Mike’s Pizza for more than 40 years, and we’re looking forward to becoming the go-to pizza experience in many communities throughout Texas.”

With several multi-unit development deals already in motion, it’s a uniquely attractive time to join the Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise family in Texas, which is likely to be the brand’s second-largest market within the next few years. The 260-unit franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion west of the Mississippi in states that have been identified as ideal markets for the established, fast-growing brand.