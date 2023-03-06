Mountain Mike's Enters Fortuna, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its Fortuna location is now open for business. In conjunction with area developer Chandi Hospitality Group, the new restaurant is owned and operated by brothers and multi-unit franchisees Aamir and Bashir Khan of Khan Venture Group, whose Mountain Mike’s franchise portfolio now expands to three restaurants, complementing existing Northern California locations in Eureka and Rohnert Park. A fourth restaurant is on the way in McKinleyville. Located in the Strong Creek Plaza, the new Fortuna Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“After experiencing with our other restaurants how effectively and frequently the family-friendly atmosphere at Mountain Mike’s brings local communities together, we are proud to bring the restaurant to Fortuna, where locals can make Mountain Mike’s Pizza a gathering place for years to come," says Aamir Khan. “As we continue to expand along the Northern California Coast, we are excited to deliver the brand’s high-quality pizzas, guest-friendly restaurant environment and the memories created when friends and families get together to enjoy America’s favorite food.”

The spacious 3,580 square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Fortuna features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring a whopping 20 big-screen televisions, the Fortuna restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes a private party room, all-you-can-eat pizza lunch buffet, kids’ arcade (with nearly 20 games), and complimentary Wi-Fi. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Fortuna, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Fortuna Mountain Mike’s is located at 1095 S Fortuna Blvd, Suite 4B, and can be reached by telephone at (707) 777-7550. The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.