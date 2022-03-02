Mountain Mike’s First Klamath Falls Location Opens to Public

Mountain Mike’s Pizza announced that its first Klamath Falls location is now open for business. The new restaurant, the brand’s fourth in Oregon, is owned by franchisee Jim Smith, who also owns and operates the other three Oregon Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations. The new Klamath Falls Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Oregon locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

“Many years before I opened the first of my four Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants, I spent significant time in and around Klamath Falls, which I know is a vibrant community certain to enthusiastically welcome the brand’s family-focused DNA,” says Smith. “All of life’s celebrations are cherished even more when they happen in memorable surroundings, and I’m proud to help deliver an unforgettable restaurant experience to Klamath Falls residents that I believe locals will embrace and appreciate for years to come.”

The expansive 3,040-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Klamath Falls features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring five big-screen televisions, the Klamath Falls location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Klamath Falls, making it an ideal spot for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.