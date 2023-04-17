Mountain Mike's to Give Away Free Pizza Via L.A. Angels Partnership

As a proud pizza partner of Angels Baseball, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, dough made fresh daily, and toppings to the edge, announced the highly anticipated return of its popular sports activation, the Shutout Challenge. Throughout the 2023 regular season, every time the Angels shut out an opponent, whether home or away, Mountain Rewards Mobile App members can claim a free 6” mini one-topping pizza the next day at any of Mountain Mike’s 17 locations throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire.

“During the 2022 season, our inaugural year as An Official Pizza Partner of Angels Baseball, Mountain Mike’s launch of the Shutout Challenge was a rousing success for the team, our brand and Angels fans all over Southern California,” says Chris Britt, Co-CEO and Co-Owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “The club had 17 shutouts in 2022, the most they’ve had in 33 years!” Adds Ed St. Geme, also Co-CEO and Co-Owner of the brand, “As the exciting 2023 season gets underway, we encourage every Angel fan in Southern California to download the Mountain Mike’s Pizza Mountain Rewards loyalty app to make sure you’re able to get free pizza after every shutout. If this year is anything like last year, we are going to be giving away a lot of free pizza!”

Mountain Mike’s Pizza became An Official Pizza Partner of Angels Baseball at the start of last season. In addition to giving away thousands of free pizzas to Angels fans last year via the Shutout Challenge, Mountain Mike’s Pizza celebrated and partnered with Angels Baseball on several impactful community events including the Angels Baseball Foundation Kids Holiday Party, which served approximately 450 people from local nonprofits, along with several clinics throughout the season. The brand also briefly went viral and made national headlines in June 2022 when a baseball fan in Arkansas used Twitter and Door Dash to arrange for the delivery of a Mountain Mike’s crispy, curly pepperoni pizza to the opposing team’s clubhouse at the Big A during a game.

“At Mountain Mike’s Pizza, our motto is We Make Pizza the Way it Oughta Be,” says Jim Metevier President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, “and whether it be the gathering of a little league or club team, a school fundraiser, a family night out, birthday party, business team lunch or community event, Mountain Mike’s Pizza at home or in our restaurants has been a centering point for celebrations for almost 50 years.”

Led by the brand’s seasoned VP of Marketing, Carol DeNembo, Mountain Mike’s Pizza now has multiple successful partnerships with NFL, NBA, MLB teams, including as the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, and as an official Pizza Partner of the playoff-bound Sacramento Kings in addition to Angels Baseball. “One of our brand’s tentpoles is to be the Sports Pizzeria of Choice for sports fans in every one of our markets,” said DeNembo. “And partnering with the big leagues enables us to better engage with and support our communities where sports fans live, laugh, love and enjoy great pizza.”

The growing partnership with Angels Baseball continues to evidence Mountain Mike’s longstanding commitment to families, sports fans and communities throughout California and the Western U.S. With nearly 270 restaurants in operation, 30 more franchised restaurants set to open over the next 12 months, and development now active in 9 states the brand is experiencing phenomenal growth in 2023 and beyond. Among the brand’s fastest growing markets is Southern California, where it’s been headquartered since 2017, making the partnership with the iconic MLB club from Orange County a natural fit.

The Mountain Rewards Mobile App allows members to place and customize orders from Mountain Mike’s full menu, schedule deliveries or carryout service, order ahead for dine-in, save payment information, send digital gift cards, earn 1 point for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases, and track and redeem rewards and offers. Pizza fans who download the app from the App (iOS) or Google Play (Android) stores will instantly receive $5 off their first order and will continue to earn rewards with every new order.