Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, continued its impressive growth trajectory in Q1 2025, building on the momentum the brand created in 2024. Notably, Mountain Mike’s celebrated the opening of its 300th restaurant in January, a significant milestone that underscores its rapid expansion. Mountain Mike’s also maintained the record pace it established in the final quarter of last year, opening another nine new locations in Q1 that introduced popular pizza chain to new markets in California, Wisconsin, Nevada, Washington and Texas.

In addition to new locations in new territories, Mountain Mike’s signed Q1 agreements to develop nine more restaurants, including expansion into two new states – Virginia and Tennessee. The brand also inked development deals in existing high-potential markets in Colorado, California and Oregon. As Mountain Mike’s Pizza continues to expand, the brand is cementing its reputation as a national player in the pizza category.

“Our sustained development reinforces our strength as a growing chain with a rising position nationally in the highly competitive pizza space,” said Jim Metevier, Chief Executive Officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “From opening our 300th restaurant to expanding into multiple new markets, Q1 was an exciting quarter that demonstrated the best of our brand, including our exceptional franchise system, which continues to be fueled by the growing demand for Mountain Mike’s Pizza in communities across the country.”

Complementing robust development activities and new restaurant openings, Mountain Mike’s Pizza implemented an array of impactful marketing initiatives in Q1 that drove brand engagement and significant sales growth. In January, the chain launched a value-driven $9.99 Lunch Buffet and added two fresh new salads, Antipasto and Chef’s, to diversify menu offerings. February promotions leaned into Valentine’s Day with the return of the Heart-Shaped Pizza and a new Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza, which drove a 35% YOY sales increase and a 30% spike in orders. In fact, Valentine’s Day 2025 became the third-highest sales day in Mountain Mike’s history and its highest single-day order volume to date.

March saw the return of the fan-favorite Spicy Himalayan Pizza, the celebration of National Pi Day and the continuation of a successful wings promotion, offering six pieces for $4.99 and 12 for $8.99. Also in March, as baseball’s opening day approached, the brand proudly renewed its multi-year partnership with Angels Baseball for another four seasons, reinforcing its commitment to community. Q1 brand marketing endeavors elevated visibility for Mountain Mike’s Pizza and supported a notable increase in loyalty performance with loyalty sales up 153% and loyalty transactions up 108% YOY. Digital engagement also saw a major uptick, with Q1 engagement rates climbing more than 105%.

“As we continue to strengthen our position as a national brand, our marketing initiatives are thoughtfully designed to highlight what makes Mountain Mike’s Pizza distinct—premium quality, community connection and family-friendly value,” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our Q1 performance proved that this brand resonates far beyond our legacy markets, and as we grow, we’re focused on sustaining brand momentum with strategic storytelling, relevant promotions, innovation that keeps guests returning, and building meaningful connections with the communities where our restaurants serve amazing pizza.”

Mountain Mike’s continued to demonstrate its commitment to community impact with its Pizza 4 a Purpose initiative, a cause-driven campaign launched in response to the devastating wildfires that swept through the Los Angeles area. Recognizing the urgent need for support, the brand partnered with local relief organizations to raise funds and awareness for impacted families and first responders. Throughout the campaign, Mountain Mike’s donated a portion of proceeds from select menu items at participating locations to wildfire recovery efforts. Pizza 4 a Purpose assisted those in need, strengthened local engagement and amplified a longstanding brand promise: Giving to the communities served and making a difference.