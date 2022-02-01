Mountain Mike's Heart-Shaped Pizza Returns to Menus

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is redefining the meaning of “PDA” from “Public Display of Affection” to “Pizza Display of Affection” with the highly anticipated return of the brand’s beloved heart-shaped pizza! Available now for the entire month of February, the heart-shaped pizza is the best way to share the love with family and friends.

“They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, so we know our fans are ready for the return of our popular heart-shaped pizza! This whole month is going to be a love feast as we encourage our guests to have some fun and enjoy their favorite Mountain Mike’s pizza in the shape of a heart for a change,” says Carol DeNembo, Vice President of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “While sharing one of our very special heart-shaped pizzas is a lovely way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, why start - or stop - there? Take the whole month to surprise and delight those you care about most and add an extra dose of joy to their lives.”

In addition to baking up a guest favorite, Mountain Mike’s will be taking its February love feast to social media by asking guests to show a little PDA (Pizza Display of Affection) for the chance to win Mountain Mike’s gift cards throughout the month. To make the Mountain Mike’s heart-shaped pizza experience one that guests will fondly remember, the brand has upped its game with new in-store elements including love-themed pizza boxes, large heart-shaped floor decals and pink T-shirts worn by all team members that display reminders to “share the love.”

The heart-shaped pizzas are available at all of Mountain Mike’s nearly 250 locations from February 1 through February 28, 2022. Oven-baked with love and handmade to order, the heart-shaped pizza comes cut or uncut, topped with one topping of your choice, and is available at the same price as a large, one-topping pizza, which can be enjoyed via carryout, delivery, and dine-in. The recommended topping for the heart-shaped pizza is Mountain Mike’s legendary, crispy curly pepperoni, but guests may select whatever toppings they love most.

Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.