Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is significantly broadening its Texas footprint with three multi-unit development deals in Austin, Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The agreements will bring five restaurants to Austin – a new market for the growing pizza chain – and three units each to the Greater Houston and Dallas areas, growing the brand’s presence to nearly 40 restaurants open or under development in the Lone Star State. Mountain Mike’s introduced its family-friendly and “Pizza the Way It Oughta Be®” signature experience to Texas in 2022, and the brand currently operates four restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and one in Greater Houston.

“Texas is key to our national expansion strategy, especially as we continue to receive significant interest from Texas-based franchisees eager to introduce our family-friendly, sports-oriented and quality-driven concept to their communities,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Texas offers immense growth potential for a beloved legacy brand like Mountain Mike’s Pizza, and we expect the Lone Star State to become the second largest in our system.”

As Mountain Mike’s continues to achieve record sales, significant franchise momentum and new unit growth, the brand is strategically expanding its footprint across the United States with ongoing development in Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. The new Texas deals will reinforce the fast-growing pizza chain’s popularity in Dallas and Houston and debut the brand to the Greater Austin area. Rajeev Dewan will introduce Austin-area residents to Mountain Mike’s famous 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and legendary crispy, curly pepperoni through a five-unit agreement. Ajay and Karina Gorde will add three units to the Houston market, and Tim Fogarty will help expand the brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a three-unit deal in Forney, Texas.

“They say everything’s bigger in Texas, so we’re going big to meet the rising demand for Mountain Mike’s throughout the Lone Star State,” said Robert Campos, Vice President of Franchise Development. “We’re especially eager to debut in the rapidly growing Austin market, which is characterized by a strong sense of community and friendliness, while continuing to grow in Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, where Mountain Mike’s already has made a deep impact in a relatively short period of time.”