Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is continuing its proud tradition as the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh consecutive season. With fan-favorite initiatives returning in 2024, including the Kick It To Win sweepstakes and When the 49ers Win, You Win promotion, the partnership supports Mountain Mike’s unwavering dedication to bringing families and fans together through a shared love of football and pizza. Mountain Mike’s Pizza has committed its support to the San Francisco 49ers through the 2028 season, driving 10 years of game-day excitement and fan-friendly initiatives that reflect both brands’ passion for football and the communities they serve. Mountain Mike’s will celebrate the return of its popular Kick It To Win $49,000 Field Goal Sweepstakes. 2024 marks the fourth year of the fan-friendly campaign, in which two (2) lucky Mountain Rewards members will attempt to kick a field goal from the 25-yard line during halftime of the Week 14 matchup between the 49ers and the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Any participant who succeeds in kicking the field goal will win $49,000. Kick It To Win hopefuls must download the Mountain Rewards app by November 15, 2024.

“Our commitment to uniting families, friends and fans through pizza is at the heart of everything we do, and extending our role as the Official Pizza of the 49ers through ten seasons allows us to create unforgettable game-day experiences for the 49er Faithful, whether ordering through our app, or enjoying dine-in or carryout from our restaurants,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “With football’s biggest game bringing the eyes of America to Levi’s Stadium in 2026, we are energized to continue our partnership with the 49ers to shine a spotlight on our Bay Area home.”

In addition to Mountain Mike’s in-stadium activation in December, the brand’s When the 49ers Win, You Win campaign ensures fans strike gold with every 49er victory during the 2024 regular season. The Wednesday following a 49er triumph, Mountain Rewards members can celebrate with 49% off a large pizza via the Mountain Rewards app, giving even the most casual fans a reason to celebrate. See program rules, details and restrictions at www.mountainmikespizza.com/football.

Delivering delicious food and memorable dining experiences to families and sports fans of all ages has been integral to Mountain Mike’s brand identity since its founding in 1978. In addition to an unwavering commitment to the communities it serves, the brand is proud to support the sports community in many ways, including sponsoring the 49ers Flag Football youth program and partnerships with Los Angeles Angels Baseball and Sacramento Kings Basketball. Mountain Mike’s signature pizza, family-friendly atmosphere and commitment to guests anchors the one-of-a-kind experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” at its nearly 300 locations throughout the United States. To find your nearest location, view the full menu or order online, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.