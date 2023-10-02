Mountain Mike's Launches Cinnamon Not-Knots

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is announced the launch of its newest menu item, the craveable Cinnamon Not-Knots. A sweet extension to the brand’s hugely popular Garlic Not-Knots!, the Cinnamon Not-Knots are handcrafted using Mountain Mike’s signature dough. The process involves skillfully folding layers of cinnamon, butter, brown sugar and mozzarella cheese into the dough, creating a unique blend of sweet and savory tastes. Once baked, the Cinnamon Not-Knots are dusted with powdered sugar, enhancing the flavor profile of the dessert and perfecting its alluring presentation.

“Mountain Mike's is always aiming to surprise and delight guests with tasty complements to our signature pizzas, and we are confident the indulgent Cinnamon Not-Knots -- our first dessert debut since the beloved Mini Churrs launched as a limited-time item then became a menu fixture – are the perfect addition to an amazing meal,” says Carol DeNembo, Vice President of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Whether guests are looking for a treat to round out their order or stopping in for a snack to satisfy a sweet tooth, these delicious, sharable delights promise a warm, comforting bite of sugar, spice and everything nice.”

The Cinnamon Not-Knots are available now for a limited time at all of Mountain Mike’s 275+ locations. The delectable desserts join their savory counterpart, the Garlic Not-Knots!, as the latest in a number of new product innovations Mountain Mike’s has introduced over the last few years, including the Mountain Fries, Mini Churrs and the now signature and seasonal Heart Shaped Pizzas. The appetizing Mountain Mike’s menu continues to entice guests with a wide array of unique offerings – and something new and exciting always around the corner.

“Product innovation continues to play a significant role in driving brand success for Mountain Mike’s, which is why we are always exploring new craveable and exciting culinary creations and introductions like the Cinnamon Not-Knots,” DeNembo adds. “By committing to a menu that is dynamic, exciting, and in sync with evolving consumer tastes, we are elevating our growing brand and enhancing the overall dining experience for new and existing customers.”