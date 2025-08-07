Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is turning up the value this season with a lineup of crave-worthy deals designed to deliver more for less.

All August long, guests can purchase a $25 meal deal that includes a one large 1-topping pizza, 2-liter soda and choice of individual garden salad, 20-piece garlic sticks with cheese or Mini Churrs — perfect for busy weeknights or casual summer get-togethers.

Starting August 1 and running through January 4, 2026, Mountain Mike’s is also helping fans fuel their game-day spreads with two epic football deals:

The $49 Red & Gold Feast and Touchdown Feast pack include two large 1-topping pizzas, 12-piece classic wings, 20-piece garlic sticks with cheese, Mini Churrs and a 2-liter soda

Guests can also score $4.99 and $8.99 wing add-ons with any pizza purchase

These promotions reflect Mountain Mike’s ongoing focus on delivering everyday value without sacrificing quality or experience. Whether it’s feeding a family or hosting a game-day crew, the brand offers a winning combo of quantity, taste and convenience.

With over 310 restaurants in 10 states and growing, Mountain Mike’s continues to expand coast to coast. In addition to a family-friendly dine-in experience, guests can order via carryout, in-house delivery, or through four third-party delivery platforms. Fans can also use the Mountain Rewards app for seamless ordering and exclusive offers.