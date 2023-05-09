Mountain Mike's Launches Garlic Knots

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced the launch of its newest menu item, the Garlic Not-Knots!. A hot and gooey twist on a time-honored classic, the Garlic Not-Knots are made with Mountain Mike’s signature dough folded around layers of garlic, butter and cheese. Available now for a limited time, the savory bites are packed with flavor. What’s ‘knot’ to like?

“Our new Garlic Not-Knots! were a natural next step for our menu because pizza and garlic knots are such a popular combination, but we wanted to create something truly unique to Mountain Mike’s that would deliver an irresistible cheesy, garlicky flavor that pairs perfectly with our amazing ’Pizza the Way It Oughta be’,” says Carol DeNembo, Vice President of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “One delicious bite of the ooey-gooey garlicky goodness, you’ll agree these knots are NOT your average knots…they’re better! And we could 'knot’ be more excited for our guests to experience the new Garlic Not-Knots! for themselves.”

The Garlic Not-Knots! are available now for a limited time at each of Mountain Mike’s nearly 270 locations and perfectly complement the brand’s beloved pizza, wings, and salads. Oven-baked and handmade to order, the Garlic Not-Knots! feature a delicious blend of freshly made dough, melted cheese and creamy garlic sauce, delivering a savory taste that’s an ideal addition to any Mountain Mike’s meal. The new Garlic Not-Knots! are the latest in a number of new product innovations Mountain Mike’s has introduced over the last few years, which includes options like the Mountain Fries, Mini Churrs and its now signature and seasonal Heart Shaped Pizzas. The appetizing Mountain Mike’s menu continues to delight guests with a wide array of offerings – and something new and exciting always around the corner.

DeNembo adds, “We think this new side will be a winner with our guests and our consumer research points to that as well. Amongst our paying guests, Garlic Not-Knots! garnered a 100% score in the top two box for repurchase intent and recommendation to family and friends. Getting this type of endorsement from our paying guests speaks to the product quality and value that our guests demand. And we’re confident our Garlic Not-Knots!™ will be effective in stimulating trial amongst new guests as well.”