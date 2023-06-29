Mountain Mike's Launches Limited-Time 'BBQ at the Ranch' Pizza

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is kicking off summer barbecue season with the launch of its new limited-time menu item, the “BBQ at the Ranch” Pizza. Available July 1 through August 31, 2023 at all Mountain Mike’s nearly 270 locations, the new BBQ at the Ranch Pizza is loaded with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, diced onion, and diced tomatoes on top of sweet and savory BBQ sauce, and then finished with fresh green onions and a drizzle of creamy ranch dressing.

“With BBQ Season in full swing, Mountain Mike’s fans can add something special to their summer cookouts, family gatherings, pool parties and picnics with our new BBQ at the Ranch Pizza featuring a flavor combination that’s sure to make your boots tap,” says Carol DeNembo, Vice President of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Summer wouldn’t be complete without the classic flavors of BBQ, so we wrangled up something bold and delicious by combining quintessential flavors of the season into the perfect bite.”