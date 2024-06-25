Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is celebrating summer in the most iconic way with the launch of its All-American Cheeseburger Pizza and Apple of My Pie Dessert Pizza. Available throughout July and August at all Mountain Mike’s locations nationwide, the new, limited-edition items incorporate two quintessentially American foods with Mountain Mike’s signature “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to keep the ultimate All-American Summer vibes going all season long.

“There’s nothing more American than burgers, apple pie and Mountain Mike’s Pizza, so we’re bringing them together and serving up slices of Americana at our restaurants this summer with our new All-American Cheeseburger Pizza and Apple of My Pie Dessert Pizza,” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our All-American Cheeseburger Pizza combines two of America’s favorite foods, so our guests don’t have to choose between popular dishes, and no summer menu is ever complete without a slice of warm apple pie…the Apple of My Pie Dessert Pizza, that is!”

Mountain Mike’s All-American Cheeseburger Pizza captures all the flavor and tradition of a classic, gooey and mouthwatering American cheeseburger. It’s loaded with flavorful beef, crispy bacon, fresh onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with ripe tomatoes and crunchy dill pickles on creamy Thousand Island dressing. To complete the meal, guests can indulge in a delicious Apple of My Pie Dessert Pizza crafted from freshly made dough, covered in butter and layered with delicious apple pie filling, brown sugar and cinnamon, and a dusting of mozzarella cheese and powdered sugar. Perfect for family get-togethers, afternoon picnics, block parties, backyard bashes, pool parties and more, Mountain Mike’s All-American Cheeseburger Pizza and Apple of My Pie Dessert Pizza embody the beloved American flavors that turn popular summer festivities into uniquely American traditions, no matter the occasion.

“Mountain Mike’s is beloved by guests for crafting pizza that brings back cherished childhood memories, and with our new All-American Summer products, we’re stirring up even more nostalgia – from backyard barbecues and fireworks to pool parties and playing outside with friends,” added DeNembo. “This summer, we invite everyone to recapture these timeless moments while savoring our delicious new menu items, because a summer full of nostalgia is truly ‘summer the way it oughta be,’ and we can’t wait for our guests to experience it with us.”

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.