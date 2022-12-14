Mountain Mike's Named One of America's Favorite Chains

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, has been honored as one of America’s favorite restaurant chains by Newsweek in partnership with business data platform Statista. Based on the results of an independent survey of nearly 40,000 evaluations from American customers and employees, the America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 List recognizes 220 restaurant chains in 16 categories. Mountain Mike’s Pizza was named one of 20 favorite restaurants in the ultra-competitive pizza category and received a 5-star rating.

“Our place on this Newsweek ranking, and knowing that Americans don’t just love pizza, but specifically Mountain Mike’s Pizza, is a testament to the quality of our products and our commitment to the community – two critical brand promises that we believe continue to fuel America’s love affair with Mountain Mike’s Pizza,” says Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our brand delivers ‘Pizza the Way it Oughta Be,’ which is not only a slogan, but it’s a reminder that since our origin story began more than 40 years ago, we’ve used only the freshest and finest ingredients. Today, we are extremely proud of our dedicated and passionate franchisees, who serve amazing pizza to our valued guests and fuel our growth.”

Mountain Mike’s continues to offer more and more Americans the chance to enjoy its signature Mountain-sized pizzas and crispy, curly pepperoni with strategic expansion efforts throughout the Western U.S. After opening more than 20 new restaurants in 2022, Mountain Mike’s Pizza shows no signs of slowing down in 2023. With 265 locations currently open across six Western states, more states in the development pipeline and a goal of reaching 400+ locations before the end of 2025, the franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion throughout California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah and Nevada Idaho and Texas – as well as new states like Colorado. There are growth opportunities available in each of these states, and beyond, for new franchise partners looking to diversify their franchise portfolios with a popular family pizza concept.