Mountain Mike's Named Pizza Partner of Sacramento Kings

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, dough made fresh daily, and toppings to the edge, announcde the tip-off of its latest professional sports activation. Complementing other high-profile partnerships in the NFL and MLB, the pizza brand has been named a Proud Pizza Partner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. Underscoring Mountain Mike’s longstanding commitment to families, sports fans and the passionate communities throughout the Western United States where the brand operates nearly 270 restaurants, the marketing partnership with the Kings adds to Mountain Mike’s roster of prominent sports integrations. Since 2018, Mountain Mike’s has been on the gridiron as the Official Pizza of football’s San Francisco 49ers. Last year, the brand stepped to the plate as an Official Pizza Partner of baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.

“We are extremely proud and excited for our new partnership with the Sacramento Kings – a team with a rich basketball history and a tremendously passionate fanbase, but also a franchise that in 2022-2023 is once again on the rise in the NBA. Further, our new relationship is especially meaningful because sports have been deeply ingrained in our brand DNA since the first Mountain Mike’s Pizza opened on the edge of the Stanford campus in 1978, and today we have almost 60 Mountain Mike’s restaurants in the Sacramento-Stockton area alone,” says Chris Britt, the Co-CEO and Co-Owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

To tip-off this new partnership, Mountain Mike’s is offering a series of promotional activations to its Mountain Rewards Mobile App members and social media followers. For the remainder of the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, every home game where the Kings are leading at halftime will unlock access to a free mini, one-topping pizza for Mountain Rewards app members. The offer is valid for one day following the game and can be only redeemed through the mobile app at Mountain Mike’s 56 Sacramento-Stockton locations.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza will be also giving away two tickets to the Monday, March 6, game when the Kings take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The free ticket giveaway launches January 30 on Mountain Mike’s Instagram page. Followers have until February 23 to enter for their chance to win.

“As our brand has continued to evolve, Mountain Mike’s has cemented its standing as a go-to destination for sports fans to root for their favorite teams while enjoying America’s favorite food, and we are thrilled be aligned with several iconic sports franchises that our guests have cheered on for many years, including now the Kings,” adds Ed St. Geme, Co-CEO and Co-Owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

In addition to the array of promotional activations, Mountain Mike’s multifaceted sponsorship includes highly visible in-arena signage throughout the team’s technologically advanced Golden 1 Center. The agreement also designates the acclaimed pizza chain as the presenting partner of a Kings upcoming physical education takeover program in local schools during each year of the partnership.

“We are excited to name Mountain Mike’s Pizza as a proud pizza partner of the Sacramento Kings,” says Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Mountain Mike’s Pizza will not only provide pizza vouchers to our fans following a game when the team was winning at halftime, but will also support the Kings efforts to enhance physical education classes at local schools."

The Mountain Rewards Mobile App allows members to place and customize orders from Mountain Mike’s full menu, schedule deliveries or carryout service, order ahead for dine-in, save payment information, send digital gift cards, earn 1 point for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases, and track and redeem rewards and offers. Pizza fans who download the app from the App (iOS) or Google Play (Android) stores will instantly receive $5 off their first order and will continue to earn rewards with every new order.