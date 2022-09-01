Mountain Mike's Newest Menu Addition is Mountain Fries

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, introduced its latest, limited-edition menu addition: Mountain Fries. Oven baked to perfection, and with more than half a pound in each serving, the new Mountain Fries are deliciously seasoned thick crinkle cut potato wedges that start at just $6.99. For an additional $3, you can “Get ‘em loaded” with melted cheese, crunchy bacon, and fresh green onion. Available now through the end of the year, this craveable finger food is the perfect gameday addition to pair alongside the brand’s mouthwatering pizzas.

“Comfort food evokes a sense of happiness and Americans love potatoes almost as much as they love pizza (and sports), so we are excited to expand our menu to cater to both cravings with the launch of our limited-edition Mountain Fries,” says Carol DeNembo, Vice President of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Just in time for the start of football season and the baseball playoffs, our savory new Mountain Fries are bound to be the must-have add-on for sports fans as they look to satisfy their gameday appetites whether that’s from their couch, tailgating at local stadiums, or at their favorite Mountain Mike’s watching games on our big screens.”