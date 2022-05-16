Mountain Mike's to Open Two Texas Restaurants in 2022

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is developing rapidly throughout Texas with its first two locations expected to open this year. Following the 2021 three-store deal with franchise industry veterans Hector Haget and Khris Tate of Jefes Pizza, LLC to develop in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, the brand has added two more three-unit agreements to its Lone Star State growth plan. Currently, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, which just celebrated the opening of its 250th restaurant, now has nine Dallas-area locations in development.

As the saying goes, everything’s bigger in Texas, and residents can now look forward to the brand’s famous 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and enough fresh toppings to fill a ten-gallon hat at locations throughout the North Dallas area. Steve Zeigler, a multi-unit Jersey Mike’s franchisee will bring three Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants to the region, as will brothers Robby and Varinder Basati. Currently, Robby Basati is Mountain Mike’s largest franchisee in California. With multi-unit development deals already in motion, it’s a uniquely attractive time to join the Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise family in Texas, which is expected to be the brand’s second-largest market after California within the next few years.

“The sky’s the limit for passionate entrepreneurs and successful multi-brand franchise operators like Steve Zeigler and the Basati brothers, who see the benefits of partnering with one of the nation’s leading family-friendly pizza concepts, especially as we continue to be warmly welcomed into new communities throughout the West where our franchisees are experiencing record-breaking success,” says Jim Metevier, President and Chief Operating Officer at Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As the excitement for Mountain Mike’s mouthwatering pizzas and family-friendly environment continues to reach new heights, our success is being fueled by some of the most reputable and talented franchisees in the business.”

The time for qualified franchisees to pursue a successful, growing and sought-after pizza concept like Mountain Mike’s Pizza has never been better. Last year was the best sales year ever for the fast-growing franchise. The brand ended 2021 by surging past $250 million in total system sales, bolstered by strong same store sales growth of 15% and total sales growth of 24% over 2020. 2021 also saw Mountain Mike’s lay the foundation for the most significant expansion in the brand’s history. During the year, the company opened 18 new restaurants and signed new franchise agreements for 60+ new restaurants, which are all in various stages of development. Furthermore, by the end of 2022, the brand expects to open a total of 30 new restaurants, as it continues its ascent towards its mid-term goal of 400+ locations by the end of 2025.

“We are thrilled to accelerate the introduction of Mountain Mike’s to communities throughout Texas where we’ve received tremendous interest from both potential franchise partners and residents who would love a Mountain Mike’s in their hometown,” says Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, the Co-CEOs/Owners of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “While Texas has experienced significant population growth, especially over the past few years, pizza restaurants per capita are among the lowest in the country, which is shocking for a state whose residents absolutely love their pizza. As Mountain Mike’s begins to plant roots in the Lone Star State, we are looking forward to growing our franchise family in Texas where opportunities abound!”

With 250 units in operation, Mountain Mike’s is primed to continue expansion throughout the Western U.S. by extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolios with a popular family pizza concept. According to FRANdata, a leading research and advisory firm that analyzes the franchise market, Mountain Mike’s 2021 FUND Score is in the top 1% of all evaluated franchise systems and is among the top four scores for all quick-service restaurant brands.

Mountain Mike’s offers significant discount programs and incentives for qualified franchisees, including those seeking a proven model to start franchising with 1-2 restaurants and expand. The reduced-fee initiatives, which have been fixtures of Mountain Mike’s attractive business proposition since it began franchising, include initial franchise fee discounts of up to 75 percent for multi-unit development agreements. In addition, Mountain Mike’s proudly offers a 50 percent discount on the initial franchise fee for each restaurant purchased by qualified veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The brand’s unprecedented sales growth continues to be driven by the consummate dedication of its many franchise partners and the throngs of loyal guests who continue their love for Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!.