Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced the opening of its second location in Medford, Oregon, marking the brand’s fifth location in the state. The restaurant is owned by lifelong Medford resident Jim and Jodee Smith, with daughters Kaycee and Kayla involved in operations. Smith, a multi-unit franchisee, owns four existing Mountain Mike’s locations in Medford, Roseburg, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls, Oregon, with plans to open additional restaurants in the state. Located by the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport, the newest Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Medford is the ideal destination for locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“Each guest that walks into a Mountain Mike’s Pizza is immediately captivated by the irresistible aroma of freshly baked pizza, and it’s one of the things I cherish most as a dedicated franchise owner of five locations,” said Smith. “I was drawn to Mountain Mike’s Pizza years ago because it transported me back to my favorite childhood pizza spot, and now I’m fortunate enough to extend that same nostalgic, comforting experience to the Medford community via the brand’s fresh ingredients, family-friendly environment and community-oriented initiatives.”

The spacious 4,000-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Medford features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting five big-screen televisions, the newest Medford restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, kids’ arcade area and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Medford, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Medford-Owen Dr. Mountain Mike’s is located at 2201 Owen Dr. and can be reached by telephone at 541-200-2010. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com. For additional information about the new Medford-Owen Dr. location, visit Mountain Mike’s Pizza Medford-Owen Dr. or find them on Google and Yelp.