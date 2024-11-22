Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, has opened its second location in Meridian, Idaho, marking its third in the state. The restaurant is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duos Boris and Laurie Ilic and Travis and Alyssa Trask. The experienced franchisees and longtime business partners co-own Mountain Mike’s existing Idaho restaurants in Star and Meridian and have exclusive rights to open two additional restaurants across the Gem State. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Ada County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“Meridian is one of the fastest-growing cities in Idaho and the largest population center outside of Boise, so when we were evaluating where to open our next Mountain Mike’s restaurant, we kept returning to it as our top priority,” said Alyssa Trask. “Since introducing Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Idaho in 2022, our restaurants in Star and Meridian have become true staples in the community, and we are thrilled to bring Mountain Mike’s iconic crispy, curly pepperonis and Pizza the Way It Oughta Be to even more Ada County residents with this third restaurant.”

The spacious 3,600-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Meridian features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting 10 big-screen televisions, the newest Meridian restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar weekday lunch buffet, kids’ arcade area, party room, a selection of craft beer and wine, complimentary Wi-Fi and an outdoor patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at the newest Mountain Mike’s in Meridian, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Meridian/N. Linder Rd. Mountain Mike’s is located at 4610 N Linder Road, Suite 110 and can be reached by telephone at (208) 744-9900. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.