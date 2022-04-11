Mountain Mike’s Opens in Atascadero

Mountain Mike’s Pizza announced that its Atascadero location is now open for business, marking the brand’s first location in San Luis Obispo County. The new restaurant is owned by Tiger Foods & Hospitality owned by Atascadero residents Gary Grewal and Raj Singh, who signed a multi-unit agreement to develop several more Mountain Mike’s locations throughout the Central California Coast. The new Atascadero Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for San Luis Obispo County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“After being introduced to Mountain Mike’s Pizza for the first time several years ago, I instantly knew it was a brand I wanted to stand behind, partner with and deliver to my own local community in the Central California Coast,” says Grewal. “The freshness, quality, taste and overall commitment to memorable guest experiences at Mountain Mike’s are unmatched, and I am very eager to begin my Mountain Mike’s journey with this tremendously appealing brand in the same communities we call home.”

The expansive 3,217-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Atascadero features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring six big-screen televisions, the Atascadero location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes a private party room, a 500-square-foot patio, and an arcade area for kids. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Atascadero, making it an ideal spot for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.