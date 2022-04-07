Mountain Mike's Opens in Chandler, Arizona

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced the opening of its second Arizona restaurant in Chandler. The new restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts. Located in the Chandler Pavilions Shopping Center, Mountain Mike’s is thrilled to introduce the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to Chandler locals.

“After the warm welcome we received when we opened our first Arizona location in Mesa earlier this year, we are excited to be expanding into the greater Phoenix area with our new Chandler location,” says Donte’ Andry from Pelican Food Concepts. “We can’t wait to see this new location become a place where the Chandler community can gather to celebrate life’s most memorable occasions while enjoying America’s favorite food…pizza.”

The 2,550-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Chandler features the same welcoming atmosphere the brand is known for and a design that pays tribute to the adventurous spirit within us all. With six big-screen televisions throughout the restaurant, and a kids’ area with arcade games, the newest Mountain Mike’s is an ideal location for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor, and value. Orders may also be placed online or via the Mountain Rewards mobile app, as well as through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Chandler Mountain Mike’s is located at 800 North 54th Street, Suite 5, and can be reached at (480) 550-8141. The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.