Mountain Mike's Opens in Chowchilla, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its first Chowchilla, Calif., location is now open for business. The new restaurant in Madera County is owned by franchisees Gurpreet Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh, who also own and operate four other Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations throughout Northern California. The dedicated franchisees and passionate Mountain Mike’s brand ambassadors anticipate opening future restaurants in Madera County and beyond. The new Chowchilla Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Madera County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“Growing with Mountain Mike’s Pizza, expanding our franchise portfolio with this top-notch restaurant chain and introducing the brand to new communities has been one of the most rewarding experiences of our lives,” says Gurpreet Chauhan. “Mountain Mike’s Pizza is an icon, especially in Northern California, and we look forward to bringing the brand’s tasty menu and inviting environment to Chowchilla, where we know residents will come to know and enjoy Mountain Mike’s the way we have for years to come.”

The expansive 4,000-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Chowchilla features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans this playoff season. Featuring eight big-screen televisions, the Chowchilla location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location features an arcade and two private party rooms. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Chowchilla, making it an ideal spot for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Chowchilla Mountain Mike’s is located at 1525 East Robertson Blvd., Chowchilla, CA 93610 and can be reached by telephone at (559) 665-1305. The restaurant is open Monday – Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Thursday - Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.