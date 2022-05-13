Mountain Mike's Opens in Daly City, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its Daly City location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned and operated by local franchisees Gagan Singh and Raja Sethi, who own two other Mountain Mike’s locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and have plans to develop more locations in the future. The new Daly City Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“Mountain Mike’s Pizza always delivers unmatched freshness, quality and taste when it comes to the brand’s beloved pizzas, and I am excited to continue my Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise journey with a third restaurant that will bring the same high-quality pizza that has made the brand so popular to the Daly City community,” says Singh and Sethi. “We are eager to introduce locals to the delicious pizza we proudly serve, the family-friendly atmosphere that Mountain Mike’s is famous for, and the tremendous guest experience that makes celebrating life’s special occasions even more memorable.”

The approximately 1,700-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Daly City features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring five big-screen televisions, the Daly City location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Daly City, making it an ideal spot for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Daly City Mountain Mike’s is located at 35 Skyline Plaza and can be reached by telephone at (650) 993-4668. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.