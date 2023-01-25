Mountain Mike's Opens in Delano

Mountain Mike's Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its Delano location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Harvinder Singh and Gurunoor Kaleka, who own 10 other Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations across Northern and Central California. Located in the bustling Market Place Shopping Center, the new Delano Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for locals and visitors enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“I have proudly been part of the Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise family for almost 12 years, and after the success of our many other locations, I am proud to be able to introduce the Delano community to Mountain Mike’s legendary pizzas and family-friendly atmosphere," says Singh. “I am eager to welcome locals to our restaurant and see this location become a destination for families, teams, sport fans and pizza lovers alike.”

The spacious 3,530 square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Delano features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring 9 big-screen televisions, the Delano restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes a 350 square-foot patio for al fresco dining, private party room, all-you-can-eat pizza lunch buffet, kid’s arcade, and complimentary Wi-Fi.Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Delano, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

