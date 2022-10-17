Mountain Mike's Opens in Draper, Utah

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its fourth Utah location is officially open in Draper.

Located in the bustling Draper Peaks shopping center, the new Draper Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for locals and visitors enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

The new location is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, marking Pelican’s second Mountain Mike’s Pizza location in Utah. Pelican also owns and operates two Mountain Mike’s locations in Arizona. The franchise group expects to further develop Mountain Mike’s by opening 65+ locations over the next decade in various markets throughout Utah and Arizona.

“Pelican is proud to own and operate Mountain Mike’s first Utah location in South Jordan, and we’ve witnessed the ongoing enthusiasm locals and visitors have shown for the brand’s high-quality products and family-friendly atmosphere," says Donte’ Andry, partner of Pelican Food Concepts. “We are confident the Draper community will match the support for Mountain Mike’s that we have seen in other areas, including the same excitement for everything the brand offers in the way of food, family and fun, and we expect the new restaurant will soon be a destination for everyone to gather and enjoy America’s favorite food.”

The 2,000-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Draper features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring three big-screen televisions, the Draper restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza lunch buffet, kid’s arcade, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Draper, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Draper Mountain Mike’s is located at 101 E 12300 S, Suite 100, and can be reached by telephone at (801) 999-1302. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.