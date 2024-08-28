Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, announced the opening of its second location in Tucson, marking the brand’s fifth location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned by Tucson residents Diego Cueva, Oscar Cueva, Greg Peck and Chad Peck, who plan to grow the brand’s presence aggressively across The Grand Canyon State. The newest Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Tucson is the ideal destination for locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“Beyond its delicious and high-quality pizzas, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is renowned for its family-friendly environment that fosters connection among communities, friends and families – a legacy we are excited to expand across Tucson,” said Diego Cueva. “We are ready to engage with the local community and share our love of pizza through Mountain Mike’s newest Tucson restaurant.”

The spacious 3,000-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Tucson features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting 13 big-screen televisions, the newest Tucson restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, domestic and craft beers on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Tucson, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Tucson Mountain Mike’s is located at 6601 E Grant Road, and can be reached by telephone at (520) 453-5200. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.