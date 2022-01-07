Mountain Mike's Opens First Arizona Location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced the opening of its first Arizona location in Mesa. The new restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts. Located in the Mesa Riverview shopping center on Dobson Road, Mountain Mike’s is thrilled to introduce the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to Mesa locals and beyond with more Arizona locations on their way.

“We’re proud to bring Arizona’s first Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Mesa, where our new guests can enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere and mouthwatering food that has made Mountain Mike’s a household name,” says David Childree, General Manager of the new Mesa location. “Mountain Mike’s Pizza is known for not only serving up the best tasting, highest-quality pizza, including our 20” Mountain-sized Pepperoni pizza that features over 200 of our famous crispy, curly pepperonis, but also for its unique dine-in experience where families, friends and community of all ages can come together.”

The expansive 3,550-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Mesa features the same welcoming atmosphere the brand is known and a design that pays tribute to the adventurous spirit within us all. The location includes a private patio for those who enjoy dining alfresco and a seated bar counter serving a variety of beer and wine. With thirteen 75-and 82-inch big-screen televisions throughout the restaurant and a kids’ area with arcade games, the newest Mountain Mike’s is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor, and value. Orders may also be placed online or via the Mountain Rewards mobile app, as well as through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Mountain Mike’s is located at 849 N Dobson Rd Ste 112, Mesa AZ 85201, and can be reached at 480-992-4131. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.