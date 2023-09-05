Mountain Mike's Opens in Fort Worth, Texas

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its first Fort Worth location is now open for business, marking the brand’s second location in Texas – with more on the horizon. Several multi-unit development deals have been inked in Texas, resulting in commitments for nearly 30 more restaurants in the Lone Star State before the end of 2025.

The new Fort Worth restaurant in the Roanoke area is owned and operated by local franchisee Varinder Basati, whose brother Robby Basati is Mountain Mike’s largest franchisee in California. Varinder is expected to further expand Mountain Mike’s footprint throughout Denton County. Located at the Champions Center, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is located across the street from the Texas Motor Speedway and around the corner from the Tanger Outlets, and is the ideal destination for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“I am extremely proud to bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to my community, and I am confident this new location will soon become a family-friendly destination that Fort Worth locals and our neighbors in the many surrounding areas can enjoy for years to come,” says Basati. “I firmly believe Mountain Mike’s Pizza delivers best-in-class menu offerings, made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, and I look forward to bonding with current fans of the brand and new guests over delicious pizza, sides and desserts as Mountain Mike’s becomes a household name throughout Texas.”

Mountain Mike’s is thrilled to introduce the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to Fort Worth locals and beyond. The spacious 3,025-square-foot restaurant features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring several big-screen televisions and complimentary Wi-Fi, the Fort Worth restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. For those who enjoy dining alfresco, there is also a 500-square-foot private patio with cooling fans when summer temperatures in Texas rise. The new location also includes arcade games for everyone and an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet. Thirsty? The Fort Worth location features a full craft beer and wine list with rotating local selections – a perfect complement to Mountain Mike’s tasty food menu. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Fort Worth, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients, and you gathered in the local pizzeria with family for pizza night. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s for quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Fort Worth Mountain Mike’s is located at 3488 TX-144, and can be reached by telephone at (817) 207-7600. The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.