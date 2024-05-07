Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is now open in Cypress, Texas, marking the brand’s first Southeast Texas location and fifth in the state. The Houston-area restaurant complements the brand’s other popular Lone Star State locations in Fort Worth, Lewisville and Melissa. The Cypress restaurant is owned and operated by Nadeem Rajani, Karim Rajani and Danish Faraz, a local family team with exclusive rights to develop at least two additional Mountain Mike’s locations in the Houston area. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests throughout the Western U.S. with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”. Houston-area locals and visitors alike can enjoy the brand’s signature pizza experience at the new Mountain Mike’s in Cypress, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“Once we tasted Mountain Mike’s delicious high-quality pizza made with fresh dough and ingredients, we knew other Houstonians would enjoy Mountain Mike’s Pizza as much as we did,” said Nadeem Rajani. “Our new Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Cypress will bring families, sports fans and communities together, and we are excited to finally introduce this iconic brand that’s well-known for its welcoming restaurant environment and commitment to the communities it serves to our tightknit city of Cypress.”

The spacious 2,500-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Cypress features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand has become known for in other communities. Boasting seven big-screen televisions, the Cypress restaurant is a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter which team guests root for. The Cypress restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet, a selection of domestic and craft beer on tap and wine, a kids’ arcade area, complimentary Wi-Fi and a 340-square-foot outdoor patio for al fresco dining. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Cypress, and will quickly become an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

“After a successful Texas debut in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, we’re excited to deliver more Mountain-sized pizzas in a state where everything is bigger – thanks to the consummate dedication of our talented Houston-area franchisees,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Bringing Mountain Mike’s Pizza to new markets with trusted and committed franchise partners has been central to growing our brand, and it has allowed us to introduce an unmatched pizza experience to diners who want to gather with family and friends in closeknit communities to experience Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Cypress Mountain Mike’s is located at 24320 Northwest Freeway, Suite 100 and can be reached by telephone at (832) 220-2800. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.