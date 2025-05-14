Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is now open in North Las Vegas, marking the brand’s third restaurant in Clark County and sixth in Nevada. Following two successful openings in Greater Las Vegas earlier this year, the new North Las Vegas restaurant is owned and operated by longtime Mountain Mike’s franchisees Dalvir Janjua, Kamaljit Singh, Manjinder Kaur, Deepak Kainth and Manpreet Rai, who have exclusive rights to develop at least seven additional Mountain Mike’s locations in Greater Las Vegas. The franchisees also own and operate Mountain Mike’s five existing Nevada restaurants with two in Clark County and three in Reno as well as two locations in Stockton, California. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests throughout the Western U.S. with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®,” which North Las Vegas locals and visitors can now enjoy at the new Mountain Mike’s, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“Bringing a third Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Greater Las Vegas in just a few months following our entry into this diverse market speaks to the incredible demand we are seeing across the region, and we’re proud to play a role in expanding Mountain Mike’s presence in Nevada,” said Singh. “From day one, our goal has been to thoughtfully grow in markets where families, sports fans and pizza lovers are looking for a quality, community-first dining experience, and Clark County has proven to be exactly that.”

The spacious 2,300-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in North Las Vegas features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting five big-screen televisions, the North Las Vegas restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The North Las Vegas restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade games, complimentary Wi-Fi and a 200-square-foot patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in North Las Vegas, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new North Las Vegas Mountain Mike’s is located at 6572 N. Decatur Blvd. and can be reached by (702) 702-7800. The restaurant is open daily from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.