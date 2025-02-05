Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is now open in North Las Vegas, marking the brand’s second restaurant in Clark County and fifth in Nevada. Shortly following the successful debut of the new Henderson location, the new North Las Vegas restaurant is owned and operated by longtime Mountain Mike’s franchisees Dalvir Janjua, Kamaljit Singh, Manjinder Kaur and Manpreet Rai, who have exclusive rights to develop at least eight additional Mountain Mike’s locations in Greater Las Vegas. The franchisees also own and operate Mountain Mike’s four existing Nevada restaurants with one in Henderson and three in Reno as well as two locations in Stockton, California. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests throughout the Western U.S. with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!,” which Las Vegas locals and visitors can now enjoy at the new Mountain Mike’s, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“Our team has seen firsthand how much guests love the unique experience Mountain Mike’s Pizza offers, from our signature crispy, curly pepperonis and massive Mountain-sized pizzas to our welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere,” said Singh. “This new location allows us to serve even more Las Vegas-area locals, and we’re eager to continue growing the brand across the region.”

The spacious 2,350-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in North Las Vegas features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting six big-screen televisions, the North Las Vegas restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The North Las Vegas restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade games and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in North Las Vegas, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new North Las Vegas Mountain Mike’s is located at 785 E. Craig Road and can be reached by (702) 988-3200. The restaurant is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.