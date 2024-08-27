Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, has officially opened in Palmdale, California, marking the brand’s second location in Los Angeles County. The restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Harry Singh and Bobby Kang. The long-time business partners co-own two existing Mountain Mike’s locations in Delano and Bakersfield, California, with plans to open four additional locations across Southern California. The new Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Palmdale is the ideal destination for locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“As committed Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchisees, we take great pride in representing a brand that prioritizes the highest quality ingredients and ensures every bite is a memorable experience for guests,” said Singh. “We love serving our community, and our dedication goes beyond just pizza; we actively support and engage in local initiatives, striving to make a positive impact wherever possible.”

The spacious 3,150-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Palmdale features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting six big-screen televisions, the Palmdale restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, domestic and craft beers on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Palmdale, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Palmdale Mountain Mike’s is located at 2311 East Avenue S, Suite F-1, and can be reached by telephone at (661) 208-3700. The restaurant is Sunday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.