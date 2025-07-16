Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is continuing its growth across the San Francisco Bay Area with the opening of a new location in Pittsburg, California. Marking the brand’s 23rd location in Contra Costa County, the Pittsburg restaurant is owned and operated by seasoned franchisees Sumeet Singh and Mandeep Saini, a husband-and-wife team with deep regional roots and a growing Mountain Mike’s portfolio that now includes nine locations. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests throughout the Western U.S. with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!,” which Contra Costa County locals and visitors can now enjoy at the new Pittsburg Mountain Mike’s, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“As longtime East Bay residents, my husband Sumeet and I are proud to bring Mountain Mike’s to Pittsburg and expand our footprint with a brand that values quality, hospitality and community,” said Mandeep Saini. “From legendary crispy, curly pepperoni to our welcoming dine-in experience, Mountain Mike’s creates a place where families, teams and friends can gather and celebrate everyday moments, and we’re excited to continue investing in the region and serving the Pittsburg community for years to come.”

The spacious 2,200-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Pittsburg features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting four big-screen televisions, the Pittsburg restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The Pittsburg restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade games, complimentary Wi-Fi and a large patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Pittsburg, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Pittsburg Mountain Mike’s is located at 2291 W Leland Road, and can be reached by (925) 281-4600. The restaurant is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.