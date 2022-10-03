Mountain Mike's Opens Location in San Mateo, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its new San Mateo location is now open for business. The restaurant is owned and operated by local franchisees Raja Sethi and Charanpreet Singh, who also own three other Mountain Mike’s locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and are planning for more locations on the Peninsula in South San Francisco and Pacifica. Located in the heart of downtown, the new San Mateo Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Bay Area locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“We are thrilled to open our fourth Mountain Mike’s Pizza in the bustling downtown area of San Mateo,” says Sethi. “Mountain Mike’s Pizza was born out of the Bay Area over 40 years ago and San Mateo locals have long known the unmatched quality, freshness and flavor that Mountain Mike’s delivers, so we are proud to continue the brand’s legacy not far from where it was established.”

The 2,100-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in San Mateo features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring five big-screen televisions, the San Mateo restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza lunch buffet, an outdoor patio with seating for 20 for al fresco dining, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in San Mateo, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made with the freshest and finest ingredients, and you gathered in the local pizzeria with family for pizza night. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Downtown San Mateo Mountain Mike’s is located at 154 South B Street and can be reached by telephone at (650) 393-4799. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.