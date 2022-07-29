Mountain Mike's Opens New Location in Newport Beach, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its new Rossmoor Walnut Creek location is officially open for business. The new restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Gurkirat Nijjar and Jitender Singh, who also own and operate three other Mountain Mike’s locations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Located at the Rossmoor Town Center, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“Mountain Mike’s Pizza was always a brand we wanted to be a part of, due to the premium ingredients and the commitment to providing the best customer experience. Four restaurants later, my franchise partner and I are proud to continue growing the brand throughout the San Francisco Bay Area,” says Nijjar. “We are dedicated to providing the Rossmoor community with an unforgettable, family-friendly pizza experience, and we are looking forward to this restaurant being known for years to come as a place where the community can gather for all occasions.”

The 2,000-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Rossmoor features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring five big-screen televisions, the Rossmoor location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes complimentary Wi-Fi, an all-you-can-eat pizza lunch buffet, a patio for al fresco dining, and an arcade area for kids of all ages. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Rossmoor, making it an ideal spot for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.