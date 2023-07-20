Mountain Mike's Opens New Restaurant in Fresno, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its new Fresno restaurant is now open for business. Marking the brand’s fifth Fresno location, the new Mountain Mike’s is owned by local franchisee Sarbjot “Sarb” Singh Mehrok and is the first of many Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants he is expected to open throughout Central California. Located on Clinton Avenue outside of the Tower District, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Fresno locals and visitors alike to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

“Born and raised in Fresno, I’m proud to expand Mountain Mike’s presence in my hometown after experiencing firsthand how much the community enjoys the high-quality menu offerings as well as the welcoming restaurant environment that’s a natural part of every Mountain Mike’s Pizza,” says Mehrok. “We are so excited to open our first restaurant in Fresno, and we look forward to providing the community with the pizzas they know and love while also introducing new customers and loyal guests to a more convenient location.”

The spacious 2,530 square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Fresno features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring 10 big-screen televisions, the Fresno restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, wine, domestic beer and craft beer on tap, kids’ arcade, complimentary WiFi and a large 2,170 square-foot shared outdoor patio for al fresco dining. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Fresno, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Fresno Mountain Mike’s is located at 1937 W. Clinton Ave., Suite 103, and can be reached by telephone at (559) 954-8200. The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday.