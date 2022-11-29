Mountain Mike's Opens New Store in Mountain House, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Mountain House, California. Mountain Mike’s restaurant in Mountain House is owned and operated by brothers Victor and Dave Panaich, who, with their nearby location in Tracy, have been Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchisees for more than 20 years. The Mountain House location is centrally located near the town’s flourishing residential community, joining several grocery, coffee, and other popular retail shops in a recently completed development.

“As proud members of the Mountain Mike’s family for more than 20 years, we’re thrilled to expand the access for locals to Mountain Mike’s Pizza in our county, and we’re excited to showcase why Mountain Mike’s continues to be a premier pizza destination,” says Dave Panaich. “We’ve experienced firsthand the growth of the brand during the last two decades, and our Tracy location has been on the “Best of Tracy” list for 20+ years, showing just how beloved the brand is in that area, and we know the Mountain House community will be just as passionate about Mountain Mike’s.”

The new Mountain House location is spacious and will appeal to guests of all ages. The restaurant spans 2,300 square feet and includes a 700-square-foot patio for those wanting to dine al fresco. For kids – or adults wanting to feel like a kid again – there’s a fun area with arcade games. Five big screen televisions, plus complimentary Wi-Fi for those opting to watch on a small screen, make it easy for guests to cheer for their favorite teams while enjoying America’s favorite food. In fact, the location is proud to offer a weekday all-you-can-eat pizza lunch buffet from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thirsty? The Mountain House location features a full craft beer and wine list – a perfect complement to an array to tasty Mountain Mike’s menu items.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor, and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Mountain House Mountain Mike’s Pizza is located at 19677 Mountain House Parkway Mountain House, CA 95391 and can be reached by telephone at (209) 627-4100. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.