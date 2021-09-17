Mountain Mike's Opens in Red Bluff, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its first Red Bluff, Calif., location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned by franchisees Harminder (“Harry”) Sahota and Bill Dulku. Red Bluff is the first Mountain Mike’s Pizza location for Sahota, while Dulku has maintained a 25-year relationship with the brand as a franchisee of a successful Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Sacramento. Located in the Red Bluff Shopping Center near Marshall’s and Planet Fitness, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Tehama County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“We are thrilled to bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Red Bluff, delivering a great family restaurant and pizza brand to this beautiful community where everyone can gather and share stories over our legendary pizza,” says Sahota. “The city is hungry for an inviting pizzeria that’s perfect for all ages, and we’ve opened our doors to such a warm welcome already! We are overjoyed to make Mountain Mike’s a reality in Red Bluff and it’s our promise to take great pride in our business and our vibrant community.”

The spacious 3,000-square-foot Red Bluff restaurant features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, but with an adventurous twist inspired by the great outdoors. Plus, the location offers a large private-party area that can accommodate up to 25 guests – a perfect separate setting for office happy hours, youth sports teams and birthday parties. With seven big-screen televisions throughout and arcade games for the kids, the new Red Bluff Mountain Mike’s is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike.