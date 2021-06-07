Mountain Mike's Opens Second Oceanside, California Location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is announced that its second Oceanside, California location is now open for business. Located in the Camino Town and Country Shopping Center near WinCo Foods, the new Mountain Mike’s is making it even easier for Oceanside-area locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” Owned by SoCal locals and longtime friends, Annie and Garrett Beck along with Sean and Casey Calcagnie, the group is thrilled to introduce Mountain Mike’s to more San Diego County residents.

“We’re thrilled to bring another Mountain Mike’s to Oceanside to provide a new place for friends and family to gather and make memories over some amazing pizza!” says the Calcagnies who also own a location in Rancho Santa Margarita with the Becks. “There’s not much that’s more satisfying than biting into a slice of Mountain Mike’s legendary pizza, like our 20-inch Mountain-sized pizza covered from edge-to-edge with 200 mini pepperonis, and we’re excited to introduce the brand and what makes us special to new pizza fans in San Diego County.”

The expansive 2,130 sq. ft. restaurant offers the welcoming environment that Mountain Mike’s is known for. With a heated outdoor patio, a bar counter to enjoy local wines and beers, an arcade area, and 7 big screen TVs throughout, the newest Oceanside Mountain Mike’s is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike. Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From the legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. So, whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. Orders may also be placed through any of Mountain Mike’s third-party delivery partners.

“Mountain Mike’s has been a go-to restaurant for families, not only because of our unique dine-in experience, but also the quality of our product, like dough that’s made from scratch daily. The difference is in the details and it’s why for over four decades our pizza has been a part of countless family meals and special occasions, and now we’re able to provide that same unforgettable experience to the Oceanside community!” adds Sean and Casey.

The new Oceanside Mountain Mike’s is located at 2251 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA, 92054 and can be reached by telephone at (442) 266-8162. Hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.