Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, has opened its sixth Texas restaurant in Grand Prairie. The restaurant is owned and operated by Raman Saini and Sandeep Singh, experienced multi-brand franchisees who will open at least two additional Mountain Mike’s locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Grand Prairie locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“As a proud and highly engaged Dallas-Fort Worth resident for nearly 20 years, I’m excited to deepen my local involvement by introducing Pizza the Way It Oughta Be to Grand Prairie,” said Saini. “I share Mountain Mike’s passion for bringing communities together – they do it through pizza, and I’ve been dedicated to supporting numerous clubs and charities that are close to my heart. I am thrilled to expand the brand’s excellent service, high-quality menu, and family-friendly environment to more of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

The spacious 2,500-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Grand Prairie features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting 13 big-screen televisions, the Grand Prairie restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar weekday lunch buffet, kids’ arcade area, complimentary Wi-Fi and an outdoor patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Grand Prairie, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Grand Prairie Mountain Mike’s is located at 3172 State Highway 161, Suite 300 and can be reached by telephone at (972) 970-1400. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.