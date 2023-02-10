Mountain Mike's Opens Stores in San Jose and Santa Clara

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its new San Jose and Santa Clara locations are now open for business. Both restaurants are owned and operated by local franchisee Sam Singh, whose Mountain Mike’s franchise portfolio now expands to three restaurants, including an existing and extremely successful location – also in San Jose. Singh anticipates developing even more South Bay restaurants in the years to come. Located in San Jose’s River Oaks Plaza and Santa Clara Square in Santa Clara, the two new Mountain Mike’s restaurants are making it even easier for South Bay locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“I have been working in partnership with Mountain Mike’s Pizza as a franchisee since 2005 and continuing to be an integral part of the South Bay community remains a top priority, which is why I opened new Mountain Mike’s locations in San Jose and Santa Clara,” says Singh. “As Mountain Mike’s continues to dominate the San Francisco Bay Area as the pizza of choice, we are grateful for the opportunity to make pizza lovers happy every day as we build on Mountain Mike’s tradition of offering nothing but high-quality, delicious food in an inviting family atmosphere.”

The San Jose and Santa Clara locations feature the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and they are bound to be go-to destinations for sports fans. Not far from Levi’s Stadium, the Santa Clara location features a private party room and 12 big-screen televisions. Both locations include all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffets, patios for al fresco dining, an arcade area for kids of all ages, and craft beer and wine beverage options. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the new Mountain Mike’s in Santa Clara and San Jose, making the locations ideal spots for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Santa Clara Mountain Mike’s Pizza is located at 2510 Augustine Drive and can be reached by telephone at (408) 217-9003. The Santa Clara restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The new San Jose Mountain Mike’s Pizza is located at 670 River Oaks Parkway and can be reached by telephone at (669) 544-1628. The San Jose restaurant opens daily at 9:30 a.m. and closes at 10:00 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 11:00 p.m. Friday – Saturdays.